Larijani congratulates Nasrallah, Berri on Lebanon Resistance Day

"The liberation of Lebanese lands is a shining point in the history of the Islamic resistance's struggle against the Zionist regime," Larijani wrote in his message to Nasrallah.

"I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the anniversary of the liberation of the occupied territories of southern Lebanon to you and the fighters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance," he added.

In his message to Berri, Larijani named the event as a turning point in the history of the region which proves Lebanese resistance against the Zionist regime and illustrates the futility of the occupiers.

Earlier on Sunday and in a message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Lebanese nation and government on the same occasion.

"Today, I sincerely congratulate your Excellency, the government and the people of your country on the great and proud victory of the Lebanese people over the Zionist occupiers," Rouhani's message read.

On May 24, 2000, Israel completely withdrew its troops from south Lebanon, with the following day marked as a celebration.

