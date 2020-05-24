  1. Politics
May 24, 2020, 8:49 PM

Larijani congratulates Nasrallah, Berri on Lebanon Resistance Day

Larijani congratulates Nasrallah, Berri on Lebanon Resistance Day

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – In separate messages to Secretary-General of Lebanese Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani felicitated the 20th anniversary of the end of Israel's two-decade-long occupation of south Lebanon, known as Resistance and Liberation day.

"The liberation of Lebanese lands is a shining point in the history of the Islamic resistance's struggle against the Zionist regime," Larijani wrote in his message to Nasrallah.

"I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the anniversary of the liberation of the occupied territories of southern Lebanon to you and the fighters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance," he added.

In his message to Berri, Larijani named the event as a turning point in the history of the region which proves Lebanese resistance against the Zionist regime and illustrates the futility of the occupiers. 

Earlier on Sunday and in a message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Lebanese nation and government on the same occasion.

"Today, I sincerely congratulate your Excellency, the government and the people of your country on the great and proud victory of the Lebanese people over the Zionist occupiers," Rouhani's message read.

On May 24, 2000, Israel completely withdrew its troops from south Lebanon, with the following day marked as a celebration.

HJ/4933510 /4933513

News Code 159060

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News