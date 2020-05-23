British FM reacts to Leader’s speech on Quds Day

Without mentioning London's direct and indirect support for the Zionist regime's many crimes and terrorist acts in various parts of the world, in a tweet on Saturday, Raab claimed, “There is no excuse for the anti-Semitic language in statements from Iran's leadership.”

“Israel has an undeniable right to peace and security, and denying it hurts all the people of the region,” he claimed.

Britain's finance ministry in January said it had added Lebanon's entire Hezbollah movement to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

Therefore, Britain joined the Arab League, the United States, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, and Canada, which have previously declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

However, the Lebanese Hezbollah forces were the only forces present in the country to fight the Zionists during the Israeli military aggression on Lebanon.

On the occasion of International Quds Day on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech.

“My final word is that Palestine belongs to the Palestinians; therefore, it should be run as they wish. The referendum - with the participation of all Palestinian religions and ethnicities, this is what we have been suggesting for almost two decades - is the only solution for the challenges which Palestine is facing at the present time and in the future. This plan shows that the western accusations of anti-Semitism which have been repeated time and time again are completely unfounded. On the basis of this plan, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim Palestinians will determine together the political system of their country by participating in a referendum. That which should definitely go is the Zionist regime since Zionism is a bizarre innovation which has been planted in Judaism and is totally alien to that religion,” he said on Friday.

Prior to that, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a Wednesday tweet stressed that that eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews.

“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews,” he said.

“It means abolishing the imposed regime & allowing Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians to elect their own govt & expel foreigner thugs like Netanyahu. This is “Eliminating Israel” & it will happen," he added.

ZZ/IRN 83798277