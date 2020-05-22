Judiciary chief calls for collective effort to retain Palestinians’ rights

In a message to the heads of judiciaries of the Islamic countries on the occasion of the International Quds Day, Raeisi said "resistance" is the initiative of the Palestinian people to continue their existence, adding, “The full preservation of the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of justice are the main keys for the establishment of lasting peace and stability.”

He expressed the Iranian Judiciary’s readiness to pursue the realization of this goal and to address the crimes and aggression of the Zionist regime in national and international legal authorities with the cooperation of the Islamic countries.

Referring to the seven decades of support by the US and some European countries to the Israeli regime’s barbaric crimes, Raeisi emphasized the "right to self-determination" is an undeniable right of every nation.

He called the International Quds Day the day of the consolidation of Jerusalem al-Quds as the permanent capital of the Palestinian state.

MR/4931911