May 28, 2020, 3:42 PM

Rouhani congratulates Azerbaijan on Republic Day

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday, the Republic Day.

In a congratulatory message to Aliyev on Thursday, Rouhani said, “I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national day.”

'The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, having common historical, cultural and religious values, enjoy ample opportunities for cooperation and investment. Based on the political will of our countries and thanks to the joint efforts and mutual support, important steps can be taken for the well-being and in the interests of our peoples,” he added.

The Iranian president also said, “I do hope that having defeated the coronavirus worldwide, including our countries, and by developing bilateral relations and implementing agreements, we will continue our cooperation in various fields at the international and regional levels.”

“Taking this opportunity, I pray to Allah to send Your Excellency good health and success and to the friendly and brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan happiness and good days,” he concluded.

