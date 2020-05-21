Elimination of Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews: Leader

“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews,” he said.

“It means abolishing the imposed regime & allowing Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians to elect their own govt & expel foreigner thugs like Netanyahu. This is “Eliminating Israel” & it will happen," he added.

In another tweet, he said, “We will support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime, and we do not hesitate to say this."

“Comprehensive struggles by the Palestinian nation - political, military & cultural - should continue till the usurpers submit to the referendum for the Palestinian nation,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted: “This nation should determine what political system should rule there; struggle must continue until then.”

“A proposal for a referendum to choose the type of govt for the historical country of #Palestine was registered with the UN as offered by Iran.”

