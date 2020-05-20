American people from all walks of life should resist social racism: Foreign Ministry

“MalcolmX dedicated his life to justice for the underprivileged, as he'd long fought to eliminate #WhiteSupremacy in the US,” wrote Iran Foreign Ministry referring to the life of Malcolm X American human rights activist.

“It's high time for the Americans from all walks of life to resist social racism & its main 'encouragement',” it added.

“MalcolmX's legacy must be kept alive,” the foreign ministry stressed.

El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, better known as Malcolm X, was an American Muslim minister and human rights activist who was a popular figure during the civil rights movement. He is best known for his staunch and controversial black racial advocacy, and for his time spent as the vocal spokesperson of the Nation of Islam.

ZZ/FNA 13990231000427