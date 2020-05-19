US is not allowed to disrupt legal trade: Zarif

Following the release of some reports on the threat of US officials to harass tankers carrying Iran’s fuel to Venezuela, Zarif on Tuesday said that legal trade continues around the world, and the US is not allowed to disrupt any legal trade.

This is a policy that is dangerous for the whole world and its policy does not just include one or two countries, he added.

If a country wants to make a decision based on its own wrong policies and take action to disrupt legal trade, it will certainly face an international backlash, Zarif stressed.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In this letter written to UN chief, Zarif warned about the US move in sending navy forces to the Caribbean region with the intention of intervening, disrupting, and harassing tankers tasked with conveyance of Iranian fuel to Venezuela.

Following the letter, Iran’s Deputy Foreign minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran, who represents US Interest Section in Iran, and called on the ambassador to convey serious warning of the Islamic Republic of Iran to US officials over any possible threat against Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela.

Araghchi described trade ties between Iran and Venezuela ‘completely legal and legitimate’.

He warned that any threat by the US against Iranian tankers would face an immediate and decisive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US government would be responsible for the consequences.

