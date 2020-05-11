Four consecutive blasts hit Kabul, four civilians injured

The roadside blasts in Kabul’s Tahia Maskan area, injured four civilians, including a child, Kabul police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz reportedly said, according to Republic World.

He added that the areas have been cordoned off and a clearance team was immediately sent on site.

Security personnel reportedly revealed that the target of the magnetic bombs was an NDS vehicle, but there were no casualties. In recent weeks, there have been several roadside attacks in the Afghan capital; however, this marks the first with coordinated efforts.

As of now, no terror groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

