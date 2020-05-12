FIFA officially postpones 2020 Futsal World Cup

World governing body FIFA said that the decision has been made “Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group.”

According to the statement, the event will be held on September 12 to October 3, 2021, in Lithuania.

The event was due to be held from September 12 to October 4 in Lithuania, however, the coronavirus outbreak complicated the situation. On the one hand, the qualification events in Asia and America have been postponed due to the pandemic, and on the other hand, Lithuania had reportedly requested the postponement of the event for one year.

