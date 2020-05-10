  1. Politics
May 10, 2020, 11:59 PM

Livelihood problems are resolved thru. knowledge-based economy: Qalibaf

Livelihood problems are resolved thru. knowledge-based economy: Qalibaf

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Former Tehran Mayor and leading elected member of Tehran constituency at 11th Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf believes that livelihood problems can be settled through the knowledge-based economy and capacity of efficient and talented human resources should be used optimally.

He made the remarks on Sun. at the 1st meeting of Knowledge-Based Economy Faction of 11th Parliament and added, “livelihood and employment are the two priorities in the field of economy, so that economic problems facing people in the country can be resolved via knowledge-based economy.”

Solving economic problems in the country is the first priority of the 11th Parliament, he said, adding, “two important factors of generating employment and resolving people’s livelihood problem should be taken into serious consideration in the field of economy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf pointed to the high potentials and capacities of knowledge-based companies in the country and added, “effective steps should be taken through knowledge-based economy in order to settle livelihood problems of people in the country.”

“We, in the 11th Parliament, will make our utmost efforts to change the attitude in line with resolving livelihood problem of people in the shortest time possible,” he added.

MA/ 4921833

News Code 158548

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News