Livelihood problems are resolved thru. knowledge-based economy: Qalibaf

He made the remarks on Sun. at the 1st meeting of Knowledge-Based Economy Faction of 11th Parliament and added, “livelihood and employment are the two priorities in the field of economy, so that economic problems facing people in the country can be resolved via knowledge-based economy.”

Solving economic problems in the country is the first priority of the 11th Parliament, he said, adding, “two important factors of generating employment and resolving people’s livelihood problem should be taken into serious consideration in the field of economy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf pointed to the high potentials and capacities of knowledge-based companies in the country and added, “effective steps should be taken through knowledge-based economy in order to settle livelihood problems of people in the country.”

“We, in the 11th Parliament, will make our utmost efforts to change the attitude in line with resolving livelihood problem of people in the shortest time possible,” he added.

