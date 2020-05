Concurrent with the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”, which is held on May 16 every year, the Information Technology Organization of Iran intends to hold the ceremony in ‘online’ basis.

This decision has been made due to the spread of coronavirus.

The commemoration ceremony of “World Telecommunication Day” will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday May 16 and can be viewed through the portal of the Organization online.

