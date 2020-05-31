Iran attains full space technology cycle despite US sanctions: ISA chief

Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Chief Morteza Barari made the remarks on Sunday and reiterated that the country managed to attain a full cycle of space technology despite US sanctions and restrictions.

In recent years, the US government has made its utmost effort to disregard Iran’s peaceful space program and link Iran’s space launches to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 while these programs have nothing to do with each other, Barari emphasized.

All specialized activities in the field of satellite and satellite launcher have been disintegrated from each other in the country, he said, adding, “Iranian Space Agency, affiliated to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology [ICT], is the main responsible body for the space activities only in the field of satellite and its application.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of ICT said, “Iranian Space Agency is interested in the international activities, so it has active presence in many regional and international forums. For instance, Islamic Republic of Iran is considered as one of the founding members of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space [COPUOS].

