Iran approves to grant a five-year residence permit to foreign investors: official

At the behest of the interior minister, suitable ways have been provided for the issuance of a five-year residence permit to the foreign investors and depositors in the country, he added.

Dinparast said the Interior Ministry was obliged to issue a five-year residency permit to foreign nationals who invest at least $250,000 or equivalent in other currencies in banks and credit institutions with long-term deposits or the same amount in Iran, within a month at most, after the approval of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF).

Considering that realization of the objectives of this decree requires the preparation and notification of the executive mechanism related to issuing and renewing license, legal status and number of people under the residence permit. It was the result of long-term deposits and the like, several meetings in the Office of Investment and Employment Coordination of the Ministry of Interior with the presence of representatives of the Vice President for Legal Affairs, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Central Bank of Iran, Document Registration Organization and the country’s real estate, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Paul the Immigration and Passport Office of the National Anti-Corruption Agency and the General Directorate of Foreign Citizens and Immigrants Affairs of the Ministry of Interior held three important documents.

The Deputy Minister of Interior stated, “the application forms for applicants in Persian, English and Arabic languages were prepared and notified to the relevant authorities, so that they can visit the websites of the Ministry of foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Investment Organization and Iran’s Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran.

