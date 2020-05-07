Rouhani inaugurates national copper projects

In his remarks, Rouhnai urged ministries of 'finance' and 'industry and mine' to cooperate on offering shares of small and medium-sized mines at Iran's stock market.

Despite a series of unjust US sanctions, Iran managed to push up its copper exports to one billion dollars in the past calendar year (ending March 19, 2020), doubled in comparison with the same period in the preceding year.

Rouhani inaugurated Khatunabad copper smelting development complex, copper concentrate warehouse, sulfuric acid production plant, and oxygen production plant in Shahr Babak complex in Kerman province on Thursday. The projects are worth 252 million euros.

In early January 2020, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Iran, including penalties on the Islamic Republic’s metals and some senior government officials. Following Tehran’s retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new measures at a press conference at the White House.

