'Copper Notes of a Dream' goes to DOK.fest München in Germany

'Copper Notes of a Dream' is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS. Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper lines out of the walls of empty buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in the hope that people who have fled ever return.

The Iranian film will be taking part at the 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Munich, also known as DOK.fest München, slated for 6-24 May 2020 in Germany.

The festival has been held annually since 1985 and is considered the largest festival for feature-length documentaries in Germany.

DOK.fest München focusses on socially relevant and artistically valuable documentary films. The event also includes the industry platform DOK.forum, the children and youth program DOK.education and the touring festival DOK.tour Bayern.

'Copper Notes of a Dream' received a special mention for Best Feature Documentary Director at the 22nd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece.

MS/4891696