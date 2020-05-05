Rouhani, Abe stress need for coop. between Iran, Japan to fight coronavirus

During the phone call, the two sides emphasized the development and deepening of bilateral relations and expressed hope that with the implementation of the previous agreements, they will witness the expansion of relations and cooperation, especially in the economic and trade fields.

Stressing the need for peace, stability and tranquility in the region and the world, they also called for continued consultations and efforts in this regard.

Rouhani and Abe emphasized that in the current context in which the coronavirus has affected the entire world, tensions around the world must be reduced and relations between countries should be based on humanitarian relations.

President Rouhani thanked the Japanese government for its friendly assistance to Iran in the fight against the coronavirus, saying, "Unfortunately, the US illegal sanctions against the Iranian people have intensified in the difficult conditions of the fight against corona, as well as its severe economic consequences."

Stating that the only way to confront the virus is cooperation of all countries around the world, he said, “With the escalation of US cruel and inhumane sanctions against Iran, we are facing many problems today, even in the field of medical equipment and food supply.”

Emphasizing the need for cooperation between Iran and Japan in this critical situation, Rouhani noted, “We always respect joint consultations and talks between the two countries on issues of interest.”

Iranian President stressed the need for continued efforts to reduce tensions in the region and the world, adding, “Unfortunately, we have witnessed US tensions in Iraq and the Persian Gulf region in recent weeks. The United States has always been a starter of tension in the region.”

In reaction to the Americans' claim that they were ready to help Iran in fight against coronavirus, he said, “If the Americans are honest and want to take action to help Iran in this critical situation, the only way is to end Iran's illegal sanctions.”

The Japanese Prime Minister also stressed the need for cooperation and efforts of all countries to overcome the coronavirus outbreak and global economic crisis, he said, “It is worrying that we are still witnessing continued tensions in the Middle East, and the need for peace and stability in the region is emphasized.”

Abe named Iran as a significant and influential country that plays an important role in establishing peace and stability in the region, adding, “Tokyo will continue its efforts and cooperation with Tehran in this regard.”

He called called the intensification of US sanctions against Iran with coronavirus outbreak as incorrect, saying, “Humanitarian action should be on the agenda for all countries in this situation.”

ZZ/ 4917788