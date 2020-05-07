Iran voices sympathy with Uzbekistan over recent flood

FM Zarif held a phone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday.

Heavy rain and high winds on May 01, led to a burst in Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. The flooding caused by the incident affected both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, forcing officials to evacuate thousands of people from villages in the region.

Zarif and Kamilov also discussed the status of bilateral ties, cooperation in the field of transport, fight against COVID-19, and developments in Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The conversation comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had also held a phone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday.

