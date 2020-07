TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – A Research-Training Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and sealed between Iran’s Navy Force and Islamic Azad University (IAU) at Navy Command HQ, on Sun.

This Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and President of Islamic Azad University (IAU) Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.