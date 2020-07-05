Iran's Navy seeking development of maritime civilization

Speaking at the signing ceremony of a Research-Training Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran’s Navy and Islamic Azad University at the IAU head, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, on Sunday, Khanzadi added, “Development of the naval force at the level of the Islamic Revolution and constructive role of Iran’s Navy for the development of Iranian civilization especially the development of maritime civilization is the main aim of this cooperation with the universities.”

He pointed to two major objectives behind signing this MoU as follows, implementing orders of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the development of the Navy at the level of Islamic Revolution and noble nation of Islamic Iran as well as the key role of the Navy for the development of Iranian civilization especially developing maritime civilization.

The main goal of the presence of Iran’s Navy in the oceans and cooperation with academic centers is to promote security and sustainable development for the country based on a statement of the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution and fulfilling the order of the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Khanzadi continued.

For his part, the president of the Islamic Azad University (IAU) pointed to the presence of the Navy force in oceans and added, “with signing and sealing this MoU, we seek to expand maritime science and technology along with the Navy force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

