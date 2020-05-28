Healthcare officials urge close coop to defeat COVID-19

Officials from Argentina and Kazakhstan gave inaugural messages in the opening ceremony of Iran’s 7th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP), organized by Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation, on Thursday.

Delivering a live speech via videoconference, Jorge Chediek, UNOSSC Director and Envoy of the Secretary-General on South-South Cooperation, said, "We are putting together some of the best minds in the Islamic world to confront the challenges brought about by Coronavirus."

"In 2018 we launched a foundation to showcase the great technologies developed by scientists in Islamic countries and we really look forward to promoting more STEP engagement in Islamic countries," he added.

He then commended the SETP event, stating "I look forward to the success of this program and I hope this is a tool for all the countries of the world for a better future without this pandemic."

Further, Olzhas Abishov, Vice-Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan gave a message on the Strategies and Experiences in Facing Coronavirus during the 7th STEP on May 28.

"Today, the fight is against COVID-19 pandemic and the elimination of it. Economic damage and irreparable loss of human life are the two major issues hitting all the countries around the world. We continue to take scientific measures to fight this pandemic," he said.

"In Kazakhstan, the intensity of the virus is significantly reduced due to timely diagnosis and treatment of patients. However, the government continues to enforce quarantine measures more than ever. Random testing among various populations is conducted to give a holistic view of the state of the infected population."

“This pandemic showed our strengths and weaknesses. It showed us where we need to make improvements,” he added.

He suggested "integrating COVID-9 health care to fight it in 2020."

He also named "digitalization of public health surveillance as a COVID-19 response to take timely actions in a short time."

"We believe that consolidation and solidarity are required to overcome this disease. We should work together and openly share expertise."

"STEP is a perfect example of scientific community’s endeavor to overcome the pandemic and establish a long-lasting network among Muslim scientists," he said.

“Only together we can win,” he concluded.

