Iran coronavirus update: Over 77,000 patients recover

Kianoosh Jahanpour said at a press conference that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 96,448 following the detection of 802 new cases since Friday noon.

He also noted that 77, 350 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital so far.

The spokesman noted that the novel virus claimed 65 lives in the past day, putting the total death rate at 6,156.

At present, Jahanpour added, 2,787 patients are under intensive care due to their critical health conditions.

According to him, 484,541 coronavirus diagnostic tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

More than 3.4 million people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, with the death toll standing at 239,823 and the recoveries exceeding 1,087,000.

