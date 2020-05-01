Amir-Abdollahian reacts to German ban on Lebanon’s Hezbollah

In a Friday tweet, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Germany's move to call Lebanese Hezbollah a terrorist is a strategic mistake. Hezbollah is an important part of Lebanese society, a guarantor of security and territorial integrity, and part of the Lebanese government and parliament.”

“Following of dirty American-Zionist policies by Germany threatens the interests of Berlin in the region,” he added.

Germany announced Thursday it has designated the Lebanese militant and political group Hezbollah a terror organization, banning all of its activities in the country and ordering raids on sites police say are linked to the group.

The police early Thursday raided properties belonging to associations linked to Hezbollah in five German cities including Berlin and Dortmund, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Hezbollah’s military arm has long been banned in Germany, though the group had been allowed to pursue political and social activities.

