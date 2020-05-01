Guardian Council reacts to German government’s blacklisting of Lebanese Hezbollah

In a Friday tweet, Kadkhodaei wrote, “The German government’s blacklisting of Lebanese Hezbollah has shown that the West's approach is still defending state terrorism."

"Human rights are a meaningless word that is occasionally used as a tool against defenseless people," he added.

Germany announced Thursday it has designated the Lebanese militant and political group Hezbollah a terror organization, banning all of its activities in the country and ordering raids on sites police say are linked to the group.

Police also conducted early morning raids on mosque associations in four cities across Germany. Security officials believe up to 1,050 people in Germany are members of the Hezbollah resistance movement, Reuters reported.

The Israeli regime and the United States had been pushing Germany to ban the organization.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday has strongly condemned the German government’s blacklisting of the Lebanese Hezbollah as a measure serving the objectives of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel.

MNA/ 4914142