Isfahan Refinery plans to increase Euro-5 diesel output by 20mn lit

With the commissioning of Diesel Treatment Unit and installing new equipment before the termination of the current year [to end March 20, 2021], 22 million liters of diesel will be produced in the refinery according to Euro-5 standard, he said.

Of total 22 million liters of diesel currently produced in the refinery, 2 million liters is produced according to the Euro standard.

Presently, 12 million liters of gasoline is daily produced in the refinery, observing Euro-5 standard rules and regulations, Ebrahimi stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ebrahimi pointed to the commitments of his company in tandem with the social responsibilities and added, “Esfahan Oil Refining Company has assisted Municipality of Isfahan and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences financially in the fight against coronavirus.”

