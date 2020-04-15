PGSR to up gas condensate processing capacity by 60,000 bpd

“Currently 420,000 barrels per day of gas condensate is supplied to the PGSR facilities, which will be increased to 480,000 bpd by in the first half of the current year [September],” Mohammad Ali Dadvar said on Wednesday.

The development plans are underway, and the equipment installation will be completed during the said period, he added.

According to Dadvar, “PGSR currently produces an average 45 million liters per day of gasoline and 17 liters million per day diesel.”

“Upon the completion of the projects, these figures will increase to 54 and 20 million liters per day, respectively,” he noted.

The naphtha production will also jump to 4 million liters per day, he added.

PGSR is being developed in four phases. Each is designed to produce 12 million liters per day of high-octane gasoline and diesel as part of government policy to wean away from costly imports.

Each phase has a processing capacity of 120,000 bpd.

The facilities gas condensate is supplied from the giant South Pars Gas Field, in the Persian Gulf.

