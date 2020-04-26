  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2020, 7:30 PM

Zarif holds phone talks with Iraqi, Omani counterparts

TEHRAN, Apr. 263 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate phone talks with his Iraqi and Omani counterparts on Sunday to discuss a host of issues of mutual interest.

During his conversations with Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, Zarif felicitated the diplomats on the arrival of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the month of the revelation of the Holy Quran.

The sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, especially their respective countries’ measures in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Zarif held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen. They stressed the need for the opening of Yemen's borders and ports in order to help transport humanitarian aid to the people of the war-torn country.

