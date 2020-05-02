  1. Politics
May 2, 2020, 12:15 PM

Larijani wishes speedy recovery for Pakistan’s Parl. speaker

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a message on Saturday wished a speedy recovery for Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser who was infected by the coronavirus.

While wishing a speedy recovery for Pakistani Parliament Speaker Asad Qaiser, Larijani announced solidarity of the Iranian parliament with Pakistan’s nation and parliament in the fight against COVID-19.

“I wish a speedy recovery for you. Here, I take this opportunity to express my deep condolences over the loss of lives to the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.

