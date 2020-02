“The base is currently enjoying utmost readiness to stand against foreign military threats,” said Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh while paying a visit to an air defense base in northeast of the country.

“Iran’s sky is completely safe and any aggression will be confronted with a firm response,” he highlighted.

Air defense sites are ready to provide the security for all the planes passing Iran’s sky, said the commander.

