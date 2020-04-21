  1. Economy
Qom province's exports exceed $220mn per annum

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The producers of the central Iranian province of Qom exported about 290,000 tons of non-oil products worth $220 million during the last fiscal year (ended March 19), a senior official said.

Chairman of the provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Mahmoud Sijani, said added that metal products, plastics, copper wire, mechanical tools, cereals, synthetic fiber and chemical products were respectively the main exports of the province in the last year.

Iraq, India, Turkey, Afghanistan, the UAE, Vietnam, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China were the top ten destinations of Qom’s exports during the same period, he added.

There are currently 2,300 operational industrial facilities in Qom province.

Sijani further said that some 61,000 tons of goods worth $283 million were imported into the province during the same period, which included vehicles, equipment, electronic means and other items.

He noted that China, Turkey, South Korea, the UK, the UAE, Italy, India, Iraq, France and Oman were the top exporters to Qom.

