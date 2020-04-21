Qom province's exports exceed $220mn per annum

Chairman of the provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Mahmoud Sijani, said added that metal products, plastics, copper wire, mechanical tools, cereals, synthetic fiber and chemical products were respectively the main exports of the province in the last year.

Iraq, India, Turkey, Afghanistan, the UAE, Vietnam, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China were the top ten destinations of Qom’s exports during the same period, he added.

There are currently 2,300 operational industrial facilities in Qom province.

Sijani further said that some 61,000 tons of goods worth $283 million were imported into the province during the same period, which included vehicles, equipment, electronic means and other items.

He noted that China, Turkey, South Korea, the UK, the UAE, Italy, India, Iraq, France and Oman were the top exporters to Qom.

