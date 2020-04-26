  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2020, 3:00 AM

US Secretary of State has no diplomatic achievement in real sense

US Secretary of State has no diplomatic achievement in real sense

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not had any diplomatic achievement in real sense.

In its twitter account on Sun., Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced, “After two years in office, the US Secretary of State Pompeo, who is also known as Secretary of Hate, has no achievement in the field of diplomacy.”

In this period, the world has become more ‘insecure; and the United States has become more 'hated and humiliated'.

In the global arena, no peace was achieved and no stability was established, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

MNA/4910487

News Code 158063

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News