US Secretary of State has no diplomatic achievement in real sense

In its twitter account on Sun., Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced, “After two years in office, the US Secretary of State Pompeo, who is also known as Secretary of Hate, has no achievement in the field of diplomacy.”

In this period, the world has become more ‘insecure; and the United States has become more 'hated and humiliated'.

In the global arena, no peace was achieved and no stability was established, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

