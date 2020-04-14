Iranian dailies' Tuesday headlines

Etela’at

- Health Minister: coronavirus spread observing decline in major Iranian provinces

- Oil prices surge after 10% output cut agreement

Arman Melli

- Plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 patients begin in Iran

Javan

- Coronavirus spread slowing down in 24 provinces

Iran

- Upon Leaders decree, families of prisoners will be put under relief coverage

Keyhan

- Afghan immigrants joining volunteer groups to help supply Iranian medical staffs’ needs

Hamshahri

- Social distancing with the improvement of public transportation fleet

Sazandegi

- Govt. spox: Production units to resume activities soon

Aftab

- Trump in coronavirus limbo: US on top of COVID-19 fatalities

Ebtekar

- Global challenge to save oil market

