Iranian dailies' Tuesday headlines

Etela’at
- Health Minister: coronavirus spread observing decline in major Iranian provinces
- Oil prices surge after 10% output cut agreement
Arman Melli
- Plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 patients begin in Iran
Javan
- Coronavirus spread slowing down in 24 provinces
Iran
- Upon Leaders decree, families of prisoners will be put under relief coverage
Keyhan
- Afghan immigrants joining volunteer groups to help supply Iranian medical staffs’ needs
Hamshahri
- Social distancing with the improvement of public transportation fleet
Sazandegi
- Govt. spox: Production units to resume activities soon
Aftab
- Trump in coronavirus limbo: US on top of COVID-19 fatalities
Ebtekar
- Global challenge to save oil market
