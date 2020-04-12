Iranian daily news front pages

Aftab:

Canada to resume selling weapons to Saudi Arabia

Shargh:

Biden and Iran's issue: An overview on stances of Trump's rival towards Tehran-Washington ties

Mardom Salari:

The US entrapped in coronavirus outbreak, Trump's recklessness

Barzani tells of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against ISIS

Hemayat:

$15mn propaganda on Irano-phobia: US' hostility against Iran in Yemen crisis

Keyhan:

American citizens in Beirut: "We will not go back to the US, Beirut Safer"

Roozan:

Trump's permit against the Resistance axis in Yemen

Jam-e-Jam:

Regional changes in favor of Iran

Vatan-e-Emrooz:

The dark face of capitalism; Higher death toll, infections of black Americans under coronavirus outbreak

Ebtekar:

Coronavirus on political chair; Impact of the virus on international political trends

Jomhoori-Eslami:

Ceasefire in Yemen, new Saudi-American play

