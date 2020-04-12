Iranian daily news front pages

Aftab:
Canada to resume selling weapons to Saudi Arabia
Shargh:
Biden and Iran's issue: An overview on stances of Trump's rival towards Tehran-Washington ties
Mardom Salari:
The US entrapped in coronavirus outbreak, Trump's recklessness
Barzani tells of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight against ISIS
Hemayat:
$15mn propaganda on Irano-phobia: US' hostility against Iran in Yemen crisis
Keyhan:
American citizens in Beirut: "We will not go back to the US, Beirut Safer"
Roozan:
Trump's permit against the Resistance axis in Yemen
Jam-e-Jam:
Regional changes in favor of Iran
Vatan-e-Emrooz:
The dark face of capitalism; Higher death toll, infections of black Americans under coronavirus outbreak
Ebtekar:
Coronavirus on political chair; Impact of the virus on international political trends
Jomhoori-Eslami:
Ceasefire in Yemen, new Saudi-American play
