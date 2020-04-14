Yemeni forces thwart Saudi mercenaries’ creeping in Marib: spox

"By the grace of God, our forces were able to thwart a massive advance this morning in the Sirwah district of Marib governorate," Almasirah quoted Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying on Tuesday.

"Our forces inflicted the enemy heavy losses in lives and equipment, killing and injuring dozens without making any progress," he added.

Saree noted that the aerial aggression launched 20 raids during the past six hours, including 14 raids on the Khub Wa Al Sha’af district of Al-Jawf governorate and 6 raids on the Serwah district of Marib governorate.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces confirmed, on Monday evening, that the US-Saudi forces are continuing their escalation, stressing that the aggression will be responded to by Yemeni Armed Forces.

Saree said that US-Saudi forces carried out 4 creeps and an infiltration attempt in Jizan, Al-Baidha, Marib and Taiz. He pointed out that the Army and Popular Committees encountered the creeps, killing and injuring dozens of the mercenaries.

Brigadier Sare'e mentioned that US-Saudi aggression launched 11 raids, including 9 in Marib and 2 in Al-Baidha.

The escalation comes as the Saudi-led coalition announced a two-week ceasefire from Thursday, claiming that the move is in line with UN efforts to end the war.

