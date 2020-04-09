Iran, Russia discuss pandemic situation in Syria

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the diplomats conferred on issues related to finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis with the United Nations’ support and a focus on the continuation of the Syrian constitution committee’s measures.

The officials also exchanged views about the two countries fight against the new virus, known as the COVID-19, and the situation in Syria after the disease’s breakout.

They also discussed a host of issues, including the establishment of stable truce, stabilizing situation in Yemen and solving the issue through the UN were among other topics discussed by both sides.

