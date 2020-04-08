96 drug-trafficking bands dismantled in past year: Police chief

Second Brigadier General Azizollah Maleki announced on Wednesday that about 2 tons of opium, 370 kg of hashish, 208 kg of heroin, 78 kg of crystal and 297 Kg of other kinds of narcotics have been seized in the past Iranian year (starting March 21, 2019)

96 drug-trafficking bands have also been dismantled and 190 cars been confiscated, he added.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

