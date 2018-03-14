Iran, Singapore stress expansion of coop. to deal with drug trafficking

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Interior ministers of Iran and Singapore placed special emphasis on the necessity of cooperation of the two countries in dealing with drug trafficking.

Singaporean minister of Interior and Labor on the sidelines of 61st session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs met and held talks with the Iranian Minister of Interior Abdol-Reza Rahmani Fazli and secretary general of Anti-Drug Headquarters.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the necessity of determining proper strategies in order to strengthen joint cooperation in various fields of dealing with narcotic drugs and psychedelics, the report added.

Also, the two sides agreed to adopt necessary measures for adjusting and signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation as well as taking necessary steps through diplomatic channels.

