Exports from Iran’s N. Khorasan up by 234%: official

Abbas Baqeri, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, said that over 169,000 tons of products were exported from the province from March 21, 2022 to January 20, 2033.

The figure shows a 234 percent hike compared to the corresponding period last year, he underlined.

The exported commodities are worth $ 116 million in that period, marking a 157 percent increase, he stated.

The official said that over 80 percent of the province's exports are related to the petrochemical complex.

TM/ 5701158