Apr 5, 2020, 5:30 PM

Development of tourism industry can attract investors: official

Development of tourism industry can attract investors: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Kordestan province Deputy Governor General for Economic Affairs Khaled Jafari said that the development of the tourism industry, in addition to generating sustainable employment, can lead to the attraction of investors.

He made the remarks on Sun. in his meeting with administrators of tour and travel agencies and ecotourism resorts of Kordestan province and emphasized the need for reducing aftereffects of the coronavirus outbreak on the tourism sector.

He pointed to tourism along with agriculture as the most important economic capacities of the province and added, “given the untapped regions with high tourism potential in this province, we will support tourism industry wholeheartedly.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to investors of tourism sector in this province and stressed the need for making their utmost effort for activation of current tourism units in this province.

