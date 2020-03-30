Uni. students call on UNESCO to help lift sanctions against Iran

“Every day we witness massive human casualties around the world, including Asia, Europe, and even the United States,” read a letter to the Director-General of UNESCO.

“Although countries have mobilized their full potential, they have become desperate to confront the virus and face widespread physical, financial, educational, cultural, social and psychological damage. Educational, cultural and business centers have been closed and there is serious damage to the mental, economic and cultural health of the people,” it added.

“Iran, like other countries, has been involved in this tragic incident, but Iran has now faced with US unilateral sanctions which targeted our country's health system and economy. This inhumane policy has made it difficult for coronavirus patients to have access to medicines and needed products,” it said.

“In this regard, we call the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to do its utmost to take a proper approach to the US government and end the sanctions on the Iranian people,” it stressed.

Over the past week, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

