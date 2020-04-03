Foreign officials, counterparts wish speedy recovery for Larijani

Russian and Syrian Parliament Speakers, as well as Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group and ambassadors of Russia and Syria wished the Iranian official a speedy recovery from the disease.

President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas also sent a message to Larijani, wishing for his recovery and underscoring the significance of international unity and cooperation against the coronavirus.

Larijani tested positive for Covid-19, state television reported on Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the country.

"He tested for coronavirus after showing certain symptoms, and as the result was positive, he is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment," the report said.

