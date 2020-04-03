US sanctions main barrier to Iran's combat against Covid-19

Noting that the sanctions are a major threat to the lives of innocent Iranians, the envoy underlined that Iran needs to have access to its international financial resources under the pandemic to curb the virus, provide support for Iranians low incomes and meet other national demands.

Masoumifar urged Sweden to have a louder voice against the US unilateralism and its cruel anti-Iranian sanctions.

The Swedish minister, for her part, named Iran as her country's important partner in West Asia, adding that Sweden has always opposed the US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the first trade transaction done via INSTEX, Linde hoped that Swedish companies would improve their Iranian trade ties via the European financial vessel from now on.

In this meeting, the two sides also discussed mutual ties between their countries, as well as Middle East issues including solutions to the crisis in Yemen.

Iran is coping with Covid-19 under the toughest US-led sanctions.

Many countries and international bodies have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also imposed a new round of sanctions.

As of Thursday, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has reached more than 938,348 worldwide, while some 195,371 people having recovered and more than 47,286 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

