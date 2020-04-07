Iran’s oil min. holds talk with three OPEC, Non-OPEC members on oil market

In a twitter account, Zanganeh wrote, “before holding any meeting between OPEC and Non-OPEC member states, it is necessary to agree on the basic production rates of each country which is necessarily the basis for reducing production.”

He added, “I held talk with the president of OPEC [Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries] Conference, respected oil minister of Algeria. In addition, I made phone calls with the oil ministers of Russia and Kuwait yesterday on the way of making decision in the next meeting between OPEC members and other oil producers for restoring stability to the oil market.”

In this talk, it was emphasized that oil producers of other countries including US and Canada should also be involved in the talk and before holding any meeting between OPEC and Non-OPEC, it is necessary to agree on the basic production rates of each country which is necessarily the basis for reducing production.”

