Mar 31, 2020, 8:02 PM

NIGC says gas exports to Turkey will be resumed soon

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced on Tuesday that Iranian gas exports to Turkey will resume in a few days.

The director of dispatching of the National Gas Company, Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana said Iran will restart its exports after Turkey repairs the gas pipeline from Iran to the country, which was hit by an explosion on Tuesday morning. 

He said the explosion occurred in part of the pipeline to Turkey on Turkish soil about 1.5 kilometers from the Bazargan border and resulted in a fire and a halt in gas exports since 6:50 am on Tuesday.

“The damaged part of Iran's gas export pipeline to Turkey will be repaired within the next few days,” Shana quoted him as saying.

As a rule of thumb, such repairing operations take between three to 7 days depending on the damage done to the pipeline, the official said.

The pipeline carries around 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey annually, and has been hit by terrorist attacks since the 1990s.

MNA/Shana

News Code 157145

