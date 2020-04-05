Six wells drilled by NIDC in half a month

According to the company, Director of Consolidated Planning of NIDC Babak Zangeneh said the wells included 2 development wells and 4 workover projects, Shana reported on Saturday.

All the wells are in the fields operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC).

NIDC enjoys 70 offshore and land drilling rigs.

In late January, an official with the company had said that drillings of oil and gas wells have hit over 132,000 meters during the past 10 months. Mohammad Al-Khamis, the company's drilling operations deputy, noted that among the wells were 35 development/appraisal wells, 2 exploration wells, and 59 workover operations.

MNA/SHANA