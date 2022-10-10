Exports of gas from Iran to Turkey resume: NIGC

According to the official news service of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum (SHANA), Mohammad Reza Jolaei, an official with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said that Iran's gas exports to Turkey that had been paused for eight days since Monday (October 2) to carry out periodical repairs by both countries in accordance with a previous agreement, after the completion of the repairs which finished before the previously-announced time, resumed Monday, October 10 at 10:10 AM Tehran Local Time.

KI/5606149