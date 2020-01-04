The martyrdom that would lead to a real “Islamic Awakening”

Less than a decade ago, people of Arab countries began to protest against their dictators to achieve justice and freedom also named “Arab Spring”. This moral path took a detour and lost its right way. It was the US effort to mislead the people by creating some terrorist groups including ISIL, Al_NOSRAH and ETC.

Donald Trump, the current president of the US, condemned Barack Obama for the creation of ISIL. (Time; August 11, 2016). ISIL and other terrorist groups like Al-Nosrah and Al-Qaeda had committed many violent crimes against people in Iraq, Syria, Lybia, Lebanon and even Iran for five years (Independent 4 December 2019).

On the other hand, the Resistance Front, led by Gen. Soleimani was trying to fight with ISIL. After several years, the Resistance Front in cooperation with the Iraqi troops (Hashd-Alshaabi), Syrian military, and local people could defeat terrorist groups and bring peace to the region.

But Trump`s foolish command for attacking Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, could clear the real face of the US current governors and made the Middle East people rethink about this old question: What the hell the US is doing here in the Middle East? There is a proverb in the middle east that says " your enemy's enemy is your friend" so when people see that the US assassinated their enemy`s enemy (Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes) they could simply realize that the US is a friend of ISIL.

This is the truth that mentioned by other countries like Russia as well. Russian Defense Ministry recently tweeted: Under the direct leadership of Gen. Qasem Soleimani resistance against ISIL # AL-Qaeda was organized in Syria & Iraq long before "Int`l coalition" led by US.

The important point that can be considered now is that can we expect another “Arab Spring” amid this chaos in the Middle East without the US troops?

MNA