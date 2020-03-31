Nation's coop. main reason for success in combat against COVID-19: Rouhani

Making the remarks in a Tuesday session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, Rouhani underlined that the government has reached the present achievements by the support of the nation.

Referring back to the hard days of Iran-Iraq war and to the ongoing difficulties caused by US sanctions, the Iranian President hailed the nation's perseverance and support for the governments and hoped that by support and cooperation of the nation the country will overcome the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in near future.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,757 with 41,495 confirmed cases.

3,186 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 41,495, said Jahanpour.

He added that 13,911 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Iran is coping with the outbreak under the toughest US sanctions. It has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

MNA/4889584