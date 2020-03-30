Coronavirus hits MKO terrorists camp in Albania, kills one: source

According to an MKO member in Albania, nine members of the terrorist group situated in the European country have contracted the COVID-19.

The source noted that MKO leaders have quarantined the nine infected ones in a separate building, which cannot be accessed by other members, to conceal the fact from local media.

According to the source, the dead member of the group was buried at the camp on Saturday without any notice to Albanian authorities.

More than 2,500 MKO terrorists, a major portion being old, are living in a camp in Durres.

