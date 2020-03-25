Tough measures to be taken to contain coronavirus outbreak: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks in today’s Cabinet Meeting and added, “tough measures will be adopted across the country to contain the deadly disease."

He pointed to the compilation of a plan for observing social distancing in the field of trips and added, “this notification may be strenuous and will create problems and restrictions for trips. Moreover, the strict rule may prevent the next wave of trips but all these tough decisions have been made for protecting lives of people.”

“We have decided to shut down a major part of economy in recent days due to the significance of boosting health of people,” Rouhani emphasized.

Unlike major businesses and government employees that major portion of these people are not at work, healthcare and treatment networks of the country are offering quality medical services with all their means to patients diagnosed with coronavirus, he said, adding, “we have ordered that one-third of employees should attend workplace and everything in done well in this regard.”

