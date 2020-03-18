Greece calls for lifting US sanctions against Iran

Speaking with Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi at the venue of Greek Foreign Ministry on Wed., he appreciated measures taken by the Iranian government in the fight against coronavirus.

Turning to a landmark Iran’s nuclear deal, he added, “we urge preserving the deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and its positive consequences including lifting US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

While describing the latest developments related to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, he added, “US illegal and unilateral sanctions is an important hurdle on the way of accessing Iranian government and people to health and medical facilities in combating the disease.”

He termed US sanctions imposed on Iran a crime against humanity and a threat to international health.

Pointing to the spread of coronavirus in most countries in the world, Papadakis added, “coronavirus outbreak is a global dilemma and confronting the disease requires international cooperation.”

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi called on all countries in the world including Greece for condemning US cruel sanctions imposed against Iran.

MNA/IRN 83719179